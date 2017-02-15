Wednesday , 15 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Documents of agreement between Hussain Nawaz, Minerva missing: SC

Documents of agreement between Hussain Nawaz, Minerva missing: SC

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 15, 2017 In News Comments Off on Documents of agreement between Hussain Nawaz, Minerva missing: SC
Documents of agreement between Hussain Nawaz, Minerva missing: SC
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
  • Demands ‘make or break’ evidences from Hussain counsel

ISLAMABAD, February 15: Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday resumed hearing of Panama after a break of two weeks.
A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa conducted the hearing. Other judges in the bench include Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.
During the proceeding, Justice Sheikh Azmat remarked that documents of agreement between Minerva Financial Service Limited and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz are missing from the very first day.
He asked defence lawyer Salman Akram Raja to present the documents.
Salman Akram Raja assured the court to submit the record at the earliest and argued that Minerva Services is looking after London flats.
He further told court that Hussain Nawaz owns London flats since 2006 and if anyone has any other proof against it, he must present it.
Supreme Court of Pakistan demanded the evidence validating Hussain Nawaz as the beneficial owner of offshore companies, as the judges said these documents will ‘make or break’ the case.-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Documents of agreement between Hussain Nawaz, Minerva missing: SC
Merging Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will help curb terrorism: Imran Khan
Civil-military leadership vows to prevent resurgence of terrorism
Six killed in Mohmand & Peshawar suicide blasts
Delay in FATA reforms to invite crisis, warns Zardari
Musharraf admits receiving ‘assistance’ from King Abdullah to buy offshore property
PSL final to be held in Lahore, govt notified: PCB Chairman
US Defence Chief threatens to reduce NATO commitment
COAS approves combing operation in South Punjab
If Rangers can conduct operation in Karachi then why not in Punjab: Imran
China ready to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in terror fight
FO summons Indian Dy HC over unprovoked firing by Indian troops

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions