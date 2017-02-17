Friday , 17 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Baghdad car bomb kills 48 as Islamic State escalates insurgency

Baghdad car bomb kills 48 as Islamic State escalates insurgency

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 16, 2017 In News Comments Off on Baghdad car bomb kills 48 as Islamic State escalates insurgency
Baghdad car bomb kills 48 as Islamic State escalates insurgency
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

A car packed with explosives blew up on Thursday in southern Baghdad, killing at least 48 people and wounding 55, security and medical sources said, in the deadliest such attack in Iraq this year.
Islamic State, which is on the defensive after losing control of eastern Mosul to a U.S.-backed Iraqi military offensive, claimed responsibility for the bombing in an online statement.
As it cedes territory captured in a 2014 offensive across northern and western Iraq, the ultra-hardline group has stepped up insurgent strikes on government areas, particularly in the capital Baghdad.
Security sources said the vehicle which blew up on Thursday was parked in a crowded street full of garages and used car dealers, in Hayy al-Shurta in the southwest of the city.
The death toll could climb further as many of the wounded are in critical condition, a doctor said.
The bombing is the second to hit car markets this week, suggesting the group has found it easier to leave vehicles laden with explosives in places where hundreds of other vehicles are parked.
A suicide bomber detonated a pick-up truck on Wednesday in the Sadr City suburb in the east of the capital, killing at least 15 people. That explosion took place in a street full of used car dealers.
U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have dislodged Islamic State from most of the cities it captured in 2014 and 2015. The militants also control parts of Syria . raqi government forces last month captured eastern Mosul and are now preparing an offensive on the western side that remains under the militants’ control. The city is divided in two halves by the Tigris river. – Reuters

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Over 76 martyred in suicide blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine
Terrorists trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS
LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Shehbaz and others in Aimal Kansi case
PPP, PTI oppose three-year extension of military courts
Those waving Pakistani flags in Kashmir will be dealt sternly: Indian Army Chief
Ghulam Akbar griefs over death of Zafar Iqbal’s spouse
Mamnoon urges political workers to regularly keep in touch with general public
Baghdad car bomb kills 48 as Islamic State escalates insurgency
Documents of agreement between Hussain Nawaz, Minerva missing: SC
Merging Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will help curb terrorism: Imran Khan
Civil-military leadership vows to prevent resurgence of terrorism
Six killed in Mohmand & Peshawar suicide blasts

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions