ISLAMABAD, February 16: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday urged political workers to regularly keep in touch with the general public.
The President said this while talking to a delegation of Members Provincial Assembly from Multan which headed by Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, MPA, called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.
The President expressed confidence that they will make all out efforts to resolve issues of the people particularly related to provision of clean drinking water, healthcare facilities and quality education.
He said that it is the responsibility of political workers to keep the public informed of the real situation of the country adding that they should also unmask the non-serious and irresponsible elements.
He stated that political workers should create awareness among the public against corruption to eliminate this menace. The President called upon the people to become united to protect national resources.
President Mamnoon Hussain underlined the need on usage of modern technology to increase agricultural production including of fruits and crops.
The President noted with appreciation that there has been an increase in export of mango due to better processing and production of high quality mangos.
The President underscored that modern agricultural technology and techniques should be used to minimize the wastage of agricultural crops in order to enhance productivity.
The delegation included Malik Mazhar Abbas Rana, MPA, Rai Mansab Ali Khan, MPA, Rana Tahir Shabir, MPA, Sultana Shaheen, MPA, Rana Shahid-ul-Hassan and Muhammad Naeem Rafique, Ex-Deputy Mayor, Multan. -DNA
Mamnoon urges political workers to regularly keep in touch with general public
ISLAMABAD, February 16: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday urged political workers to regularly keep in touch with the general public.
The President said this while talking to a delegation of Members Provincial Assembly from Multan which headed by Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, MPA, called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.
The President expressed confidence that they will make all out efforts to resolve issues of the people particularly related to provision of clean drinking water, healthcare facilities and quality education.
He said that it is the responsibility of political workers to keep the public informed of the real situation of the country adding that they should also unmask the non-serious and irresponsible elements.
He stated that political workers should create awareness among the public against corruption to eliminate this menace. The President called upon the people to become united to protect national resources.
President Mamnoon Hussain underlined the need on usage of modern technology to increase agricultural production including of fruits and crops.
The President noted with appreciation that there has been an increase in export of mango due to better processing and production of high quality mangos.
The President underscored that modern agricultural technology and techniques should be used to minimize the wastage of agricultural crops in order to enhance productivity.
The delegation included Malik Mazhar Abbas Rana, MPA, Rai Mansab Ali Khan, MPA, Rana Tahir Shabir, MPA, Sultana Shaheen, MPA, Rana Shahid-ul-Hassan and Muhammad Naeem Rafique, Ex-Deputy Mayor, Multan. -DNA
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Over 76 martyred in suicide blast at ...
February 16, 2017
Terrorists trying to regroup in safe havens ...
February 16, 2017
LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Shehbaz and ...
February 16, 2017
PPP, PTI oppose three-year extension of military ...
February 16, 2017