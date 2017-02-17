Friday , 17 February 2017
Breakingnews
Ghulam Akbar griefs over death of Zafar Iqbal's spouse

Ghulam Akbar griefs over death of Zafar Iqbal’s spouse
ISLAMABAD, February 16: The wife of Studio Manager, Midas International was buried on Thursday at Kurree Road graveyard. Due to her long ailment she died on Thursday.
Chief Executive Officer of Midas International and Editor-in-Chiefs of Al Akhbar and National Herald Tribune, Ghulam Akbar has expressed condolences on her demise and prayed for the departed soul.
All the officers and workers of Midas International, Al Akhbar and National Herald Tribune have also expressed condolences with Zafar Iqbal and prayed for the departed soul.

