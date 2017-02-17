For the last 32 years taxis and rickshaws have been plying in the twin city of Islamabad and Rawalpindi without meters. The meters were removed by the drivers of these vehicles in 1984 and since then no body in the local administration has bothered to challan them for this grave violation. The commuters, it seems, have stopped crying over it now and have accepted it as their fate accompli to be fleeced by the greedy drivers of these vehicles.
It is said that there used to be company in Islamabad in the not-too-distant past which used to manufacture specific meters for the taxis and rickshaws but it has stopped making them once they went into disuse.
What is the Transport authority in Islamabad or for that matter in Rawalpindi for? Is it not their duty to ensure that no cab or rickshaw plies in these two cities without a meter?What a pity that bottlenecks are being created in the way of the two private cab companies which had, lately, started rendering quick, neat and clean cab services with meters fixed in them to the commuters?Should we assume that the Transport authorities are in league with the transport mafia which does not want the meter-fitted cabs to succeed? Till how long would the transport mafia treat the commuters like a herd of cattle and continue to charge them at their whims and caprices? Somebody has said it very rightly that there is no dearth of laws in this country. It is the good governance which is sadly missing. The government functionaries are not performing the duties they are supposed to perform and their monitoring authorities are also good for nothing.
Cabs without meters
