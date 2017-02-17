LAHORE, February 16: The Lahore High Court issued notices on Thursday to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and others on a petition seeking registration of a case against the PM for “illegally” handing Aimal Kansi over to the US for cash in 1998.
Justice Masood Abid Naqvi issued notices to the PM, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who have been made respondents in the case by petitioner Javed Iqbal. The court directed the respondents to submit their replies by March 16 – the date of the next hearing. The petitioner submitted that the respondents were paid large sums of money for handing Kansi over to the US, adding that they had shifted the money abroad and accumulated even more assets. Iqbal has prayed the court to issue directives to the respondents to bring those assets back to Pakistan.-Agencies
LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Shehbaz and others in Aimal Kansi case
LAHORE, February 16: The Lahore High Court issued notices on Thursday to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and others on a petition seeking registration of a case against the PM for “illegally” handing Aimal Kansi over to the US for cash in 1998.
Justice Masood Abid Naqvi issued notices to the PM, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who have been made respondents in the case by petitioner Javed Iqbal. The court directed the respondents to submit their replies by March 16 – the date of the next hearing. The petitioner submitted that the respondents were paid large sums of money for handing Kansi over to the US, adding that they had shifted the money abroad and accumulated even more assets. Iqbal has prayed the court to issue directives to the respondents to bring those assets back to Pakistan.-Agencies
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Over 76 martyred in suicide blast at ...
February 16, 2017
Terrorists trying to regroup in safe havens ...
February 16, 2017
PPP, PTI oppose three-year extension of military ...
February 16, 2017
Those waving Pakistani flags in Kashmir will ...
February 16, 2017