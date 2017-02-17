Friday , 17 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Shehbaz and others in Aimal Kansi case

LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Shehbaz and others in Aimal Kansi case

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 16, 2017 In News Comments Off on LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Shehbaz and others in Aimal Kansi case
LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Shehbaz and others in Aimal Kansi case
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. PHOTO: AFP

LAHORE, February 16: The Lahore High Court issued notices on Thursday to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and others on a petition seeking registration of a case against the PM for “illegally” handing Aimal Kansi over to the US for cash in 1998.
Justice Masood Abid Naqvi issued notices to the PM, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who have been made respondents in the case by petitioner Javed Iqbal. The court directed the respondents to submit their replies by March 16 – the date of the next hearing. The petitioner submitted that the respondents were paid large sums of money for handing Kansi over to the US, adding that they had shifted the money abroad and accumulated even more assets. Iqbal has prayed the court to issue directives to the respondents to bring those assets back to Pakistan.-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Over 76 martyred in suicide blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine
Terrorists trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS
LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Shehbaz and others in Aimal Kansi case
PPP, PTI oppose three-year extension of military courts
Those waving Pakistani flags in Kashmir will be dealt sternly: Indian Army Chief
Ghulam Akbar griefs over death of Zafar Iqbal’s spouse
Mamnoon urges political workers to regularly keep in touch with general public
Baghdad car bomb kills 48 as Islamic State escalates insurgency
Documents of agreement between Hussain Nawaz, Minerva missing: SC
Merging Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will help curb terrorism: Imran Khan
Civil-military leadership vows to prevent resurgence of terrorism
Six killed in Mohmand & Peshawar suicide blasts

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions