COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa interacting with tribal elders during his visit to Mohmand and Bajaur Agencies on Thursday. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, February 16: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the terrorists are trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan and are attempting to spread doubt and despondency in our society. We all collectively shall fail their desperate maneuvers, he said. He said that efforts to ensure that our soil is not used against any other country shall continue and expect from others to reciprocate in same manner. He said hostile agencies should avoid playing with regional peace and stability as we reserve the right to respond, despite our current policy of restraint.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Mohmand and Bajaur Agencies. He met with troops and had interaction with tribal
elders. He also met the kins of those who embraced shahadat during Wednesday’s terrorist attack at Ghalanai and offered respects and condolences.
He lauded law enforcement agencies at Mohmand, especially Levis for thwarting Wednesday’s suicide attack minimizing the loss of lives. He also appreciated troops for effectively responding to cross border attack from Afghanistan on Pakistani post last week. He said that cooperation between our brave citizens, Army, LEAs and intelligence agencies is cornerstone of our success against terrorism.
He assured local tribes that Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to improve infrastructure in FATA including roads, health, education and community development projects. Army fully supports initiatives for mainstreaming of FATA being undertaken in accordance with the wishes of the people, COAS concluded.
Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and other senior Army and FC officials were also present at the occasion.-Sabah
Terrorists trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa interacting with tribal elders during his visit to Mohmand and Bajaur Agencies on Thursday. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, February 16: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the terrorists are trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan and are attempting to spread doubt and despondency in our society. We all collectively shall fail their desperate maneuvers, he said. He said that efforts to ensure that our soil is not used against any other country shall continue and expect from others to reciprocate in same manner. He said hostile agencies should avoid playing with regional peace and stability as we reserve the right to respond, despite our current policy of restraint.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Mohmand and Bajaur Agencies. He met with troops and had interaction with tribal
elders. He also met the kins of those who embraced shahadat during Wednesday’s terrorist attack at Ghalanai and offered respects and condolences.
He lauded law enforcement agencies at Mohmand, especially Levis for thwarting Wednesday’s suicide attack minimizing the loss of lives. He also appreciated troops for effectively responding to cross border attack from Afghanistan on Pakistani post last week. He said that cooperation between our brave citizens, Army, LEAs and intelligence agencies is cornerstone of our success against terrorism.
He assured local tribes that Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to improve infrastructure in FATA including roads, health, education and community development projects. Army fully supports initiatives for mainstreaming of FATA being undertaken in accordance with the wishes of the people, COAS concluded.
Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and other senior Army and FC officials were also present at the occasion.-Sabah
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Over 76 martyred in suicide blast at ...
February 16, 2017
LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Shehbaz and ...
February 16, 2017
PPP, PTI oppose three-year extension of military ...
February 16, 2017
Those waving Pakistani flags in Kashmir will ...
February 16, 2017