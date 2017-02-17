Friday , 17 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Terrorists trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS

Terrorists trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 16, 2017 In News Comments Off on Terrorists trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS
Terrorists trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa interacting with tribal elders during his visit to Mohmand and Bajaur Agencies on Thursday. - DNA

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa interacting with tribal elders during his visit to Mohmand and Bajaur Agencies on Thursday. – DNA

RAWALPINDI, February 16: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the terrorists are trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan and are attempting to spread doubt and despondency in our society. We all collectively shall fail their desperate maneuvers, he said. He said that efforts to ensure that our soil is not used against any other country shall continue and expect from others to reciprocate in same manner. He said hostile agencies should avoid playing with regional peace and stability as we reserve the right to respond, despite our current policy of restraint.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Mohmand and Bajaur Agencies. He met with troops and had interaction with tribal
elders. He also met the kins of those who embraced shahadat during Wednesday’s terrorist attack at Ghalanai and offered respects and condolences.
He lauded law enforcement agencies at Mohmand, especially Levis for thwarting Wednesday’s suicide attack minimizing the loss of lives. He also appreciated troops for effectively responding to cross border attack from Afghanistan on Pakistani post last week. He said that cooperation between our brave citizens, Army, LEAs and intelligence agencies is cornerstone of our success against terrorism.
He assured local tribes that Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to improve infrastructure in FATA including roads, health, education and community development projects. Army fully supports initiatives for mainstreaming of FATA being undertaken in accordance with the wishes of the people, COAS concluded.
Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and other senior Army and FC officials were also present at the occasion.-Sabah

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Over 76 martyred in suicide blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine
Terrorists trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS
LHC issues notices to Nawaz, Shehbaz and others in Aimal Kansi case
PPP, PTI oppose three-year extension of military courts
Those waving Pakistani flags in Kashmir will be dealt sternly: Indian Army Chief
Ghulam Akbar griefs over death of Zafar Iqbal’s spouse
Mamnoon urges political workers to regularly keep in touch with general public
Baghdad car bomb kills 48 as Islamic State escalates insurgency
Documents of agreement between Hussain Nawaz, Minerva missing: SC
Merging Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will help curb terrorism: Imran Khan
Civil-military leadership vows to prevent resurgence of terrorism
Six killed in Mohmand & Peshawar suicide blasts

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions