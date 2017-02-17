Friday , 17 February 2017
Over 76 martyred in suicide blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine

  • More than hundred injured in the blast

SEHWAN/KARACHI, February 16: A suicide bomber attacked the crowded Sufi shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan on Thursday, officials said, martyring more than 76 people and injuring more than a hundred.
Government and police officials said at least 30 people had been killed, but a spokesman for the Edhi rescue service said more than 40 people were martyred in the bombing.
Police officials in Sehwan said the blast took place inside the shrine, with the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Sehwan confirming it was a suicide bombing.
“The loud explosion took place inside the complex of the shrine,” ASP Rashid told Geo News, with eyewitnesses reporting a stampede inside the crowded shrine following the explosion.
According to reports from hospital and rescue officials, more than 100 people have been reported injured in the blast.
Large crowds of people, from different parts of the province, were gathered at the shrine when the blast took place.
Devotees throng to the shrine of the revered Sufi saint every Thursday to participate in a dhamaal and prayers. According to reports, the explosion took place after devotees had gathered inside the premises of the shrine. A high number of casualties were feared because of the crowd of people gathered at the shrine.
The wounded were shifted to hospitals in nearby areas.-Agencies

