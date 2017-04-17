Institutions, intellectuals playing positive role against extremism: Mamnoon Hussain

ISLAMABAD, April 17: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that educational institutions and intellectuals have an important role to play in building a counter narrative against extremism and terrorism in the light of teachings of Islam.
He stated that International Islamic University (IIUI) is playing an important role in this regard and noted with appreciation that the university is imparting quality religious and contemporary education
The President said this while chairing the 12th meeting of Board of Trustees of International Islamic University at Faisal Mosque Campus in Islamabad on Monday.
The President underscored that no nation can progress in the world without excelling in the realm of education particularly science and technology. He called for promoting culture of research in educational institutions for strengthening the innovative and intellectual capabilities of the students to enable them to win laurels for the country.
The President stressed the need for coordination between IIUI and universities in Gulf countries and Central Asia which, he said, would be mutually beneficial for all. He said that he would also like to see the campuses of IIUI in other Muslim countries.
The President highlighted the significance of Board of Trustees in managing the affairs of the university and called for holding it on regular basis. The meeting also reviewed the implementation of decisions taken in the last meeting of Board of Trustees. The President hoped that the decisions taken in the 12th meeting of Board of Trustees would further complement the development of the university.
Earlier, Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector IIUI, presented report of the activities of the university. He also presented 10 years strategic plan (2016-2025) of IIUI. He further apprised that a center for teaching Arabic language will also be inaugurated tomorrow by pro-chancellor of the university. The President appreciated the interest shown by the members of the BOT in the affairs of the university and hoped that they will work with the same spirit in future also. He thanked the members especially those who came to attend this meeting from abroad.
Pro-Chancellor IIU Dr. Sulaiman Ibn Abdullah Aba Al-Khail, President IIU Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al- Draiweesh, Rector IIU Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Federal Secretary Education Haseeb Athar, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Former President Islamic Development Bank Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Ali and Chairperson National Commission for Human Development Razina Alam among others, attended the meeting. -DNA
