What Moscow could not do with brute force, Beijing has done it with diplomacy. Reaching out to the warm waters of Gwadar, was no mean achievement. It was undoubtedly a major diplomatic coup rightly billed as a game changer. It is going to prove a a bonanza for the Chinese. It was quite natural that both Washington and New Delhi should be disturbed over the CPEC as what is meat for the Chinese is a poison for them. Hence they let no opportunity slip by through which it could fan unrest in China.
The Chinese leadership had shown extra ordinary farsightedness,tolerance and cool-headness while tackling such complex issues like Hong Kong and Taiwan. The same type of dealing is now expected from it while dealing with the problems being faced by Uighur Muslims of its Xing iang province . Beijing should not forget that Washington and New Delhi have been going the whole hog to make out a political capital out of it by playing up alleged interference of the Chinese government in the religious traditions of Uighur Muslims in order create feelings of ill-will among the Muslim world against the Chinese
It is hoped that politically shrewd as they are the Chinese leaders would never allow the volatile situation prevalent in Xingiang go out of their control. Beijing needs complete peace and tranquility within its borders so that its economic activity abroad continues unabated.
Test of China’s farsightedness
