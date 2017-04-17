PTI to lodge countrywide movement against unbearable loadshedding

Says conveyed to COAS won’t allow repetition of
2013-like elections
ISLAMABAD, April 17: An important meeting of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf was held and chaired by Chairman Imran Khan here at Chairman’s Secretariat Banni Gala Monday.
Overall political situation and impending decision of Panama case has been deliberated in a detailed manner.
In a statement issued by Central Media Department, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has condemned in the strongest words the unbearable load shedding even after the loud-voiced claims and promises of the government and decided to lodge a country-wide movement against the frequent and prolonged power outage and circular debt.
In addition to that the attempts to politicize the efforts of peace in Karachi have also been strongly condemned by PTI and PTI leaders expressed serious concerns over preying on the issue of Rangers extension for political gains.
Various aspects of Interior Minister’s press conference and matter of money laundering of billions have minutely been discussed. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf enunciated that money laundering cannot be wiped out in the presence of Nawaz Sharif as PM along with his brethren is involved in money laundering.
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has decided to increase the pressure on the government to bring in to open the report on Dawn Leaks issue and vowed that PTI will not be oblivious to an issue of national security and also marked to counter every attempt of the federal government to keep the matter under wraps. ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier this month, he told the army chief that PTI will not let the next elections be rigged as had happened in 2013. Imran reiterated that Gen Bajwa had expressed his support for democracy in the meeting. During the meeting, the two discussed various matters including the status of Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions as well as Gen (RETD) Raheel Sharif’s appointment as the chief of Saudi-led alliance, said Imran. Imran Khan on April 1 called on the army chief, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement had said. The PTI chief felicitated General Bajwa on his promotion and appointment and discussed various issues in the meeting, according to the statement. Later in the day at PTI’s Billion Tree Tsunami Project, Imran Khan had announced his meeting with General Bajwa, saying, “I will say one thing about the army chief, the good news is that he stands with democracy in Pakistan.” – NNI/Agencies
PTI to lodge countrywide movement against unbearable loadshedding
