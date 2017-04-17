ISLAMABAD, April 17: Pakistan has extended felicitations to the Government and people of Turkey on the outcome of the referendum for the constitutional amendment, according to the unofficial results, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Turkey held constitutional referendum on April 16, which was aimed at switching parliamentary system to presidential system. The reforms would hand wide-ranging executive powers to the president and the post of prime minister would be abolished.
Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in their separate messages to the Turkish leaders have congratulated Turkey over this important decision, a Foreign Ministry statement said.
“In their messages, they have highlighted that this affirmative vote for a constitutional amendment in today’s referendum is reflective of the desire of the Turkish people for a strong Turkey,” the statement said.
The Pakistani leaders have expressed hope that it would help consolidate the impressive gains made in Turkey over the past 15 years for stability and prosperity and pave the way for continued accelerated progress of the Turkish people in future.
In congratulation messages, Pakistani leadership has reaffirmed the strong desire of the people of Pakistan for further strengthening the historic bonds of friendship between the two countries and their peoples through mutually beneficial cooperation and exchanges, the Foreign Ministry said. -DNA
Pakistan extends felicitations to Turkey on outcome of referendum
