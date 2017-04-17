Tuesday , 18 April 2017
U.S Gen McMaster lauds Pakistan's efforts in war on terror

U.S Gen McMaster lauds Pakistan’s efforts in war on terror

  • COAS, U.S NSA discuss bilateral ties
  • Gen McMaster  and Sartaj discuss security situation in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI, April 17: US National Security Adviser (NSA) Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond Mc Master called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday and discussed bilateral relations and regional issues including peace efforts in Afghanistan.
General McMaster appreciated Pakistan’s democratic and economic development and country’s efforts in war on terror.
Later, US National Security Adviser Lt. General H R McMaster left for Washington.
According to a press statement issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad Monday, the U.S. National Security Advisor (NSA) Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster departed Pakistan after productive meetings with his Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security and Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi and National Security Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Nasser Khan Janjua.
General McMaster expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s democratic and economic development, and stressed the need to confront terrorism in all its forms.The two sides discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues.
This was Gen McMaster’s first visit to Pakistan in his role as National Security Advisor. The visit was a part of regional consultations that included a stop in Kabul. NNI
Meanwhile, National Security Advisor of the United States H.R. McMaster called on Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz in Islamabad,
They discussed bilateral relations and regional situation with particular reference to Afghanistan. Sartaj Aziz informed him about efforts Pakistan made for Afghan reconciliation program an importance of effective border system. National Security Advisor Naisr Janjua and ambassadors of the two countries were also among the attendees of the meeting. It is vital to mention here that it is first high level visit by any of American after Trumps coming into power. -NNI/Online

