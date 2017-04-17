Kulbhushan Yadav was arrested over anti-state activities: DG ISPR

Says former TTP spokesperson Ahsanullah Ahsan surrenders to Pakistan Army
Says Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad to continue till elimination of terrorists
Says Ch Nisar will fulfill his commitment regarding the report of Dawn Leaks
RAWALPINDI, April 17: Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that operation Raddul Fasaad will continue till the complete elimination of terrorists, their abettors, and sympathizers. DG ISPR said he had informed about the meeting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He said whatever it is it is for the improvement of the circumstances of country. He said Kulbhushan Yadav was arrested over the charges of anti-state activities and other serious allegations. He said after proceedings of court martial death sentence was awarded to Kulbhushan. He said it was duty of army and Pakistan army had said that it will make any compromise over the issue and no compromise was made and death sentence was awarded to Kulbhushan. He said if Kulbhoshan will file appeal against death penalty then Pakistan army will contest the case at every forum. He said Kulbhushan could not be given consular access and will not be given consular access. He said all legal formalities have been fulfilled regarding the matter of Kulbhushan. Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi this afternoon, he said fifteen major operations, over 4,000 intelligence based operation have been carried out in all parts of the country since launch of Operation Raddul Fasaad on 22 February this year.
He said 723 joint check posts were established, over 5,000 suspects persons arrested, 1,859 unregistered Afghan nationals were apprehended during the operations. He said 4,083 weapons and 6,22,191 ammunitions were recovered, while 558 people surrendered and 108 terrorists have so far been killed.
DG ISPR said that work on fencing along the Pakistan-Afghan border is continuing and under the first phase, country’s border linking its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Afghanistan will be fenced. In the second, phase, Balochistan’s border with Afghanistan will be fenced, he said.
Asif Ghafoor said that military and civilian institutions of the country are fully determined to root out terrorism from the country. Radd ul Fasaad is operation for people its not related to political situation. Replying a question “mother of all bombs ” Taliban and Terrorist and even criminals used the name of big outfits for extortion. ISIS name is being used in for spreading threats and terror.
“I want to take this opportunity to announce that Ehsanullah Ehsan, the former spokesperson of the TTP and a leader of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, has turned himself into our security agencies,” he added.
Ahsanullah Ahsan surrendered voluntarily and more details will be shared.
The actions in Karachi were under operation Rad ul Fasad and it should not be treated as political. Replying a question about Dawn leaks, DG ISPR said Chaudhry Nisar will fulfill his commitment regarding the report of Dawn Leaks, he will not to answer any political activity. He said action would be taken against the responsible of Dawn leaks according to law.
DG ISPR cleared that the medical student named Noreen Laghari who had gone missing in Hyderabad was recovered in a counter-terror operation in Lahore late Friday. After showing a statement from Noreen, DG ISPR said that she had informed of her plans to travel to Syria on email and Facebook.
Regarding the spike in violence in universities and the recent case of Noreen, he said that it is our job to keep an eye on the extracurricular activities of our children, he said.
Major General Ghafoor said that sentences in 274 cases have been awarded by military courts so far and anti-terrorism operations are being carried out across Pakistan to eliminate residue of extremism. – Sabah
Kulbhushan Yadav was arrested over anti-state activities: DG ISPR
