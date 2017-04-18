I don’t rule out a far-flung conspiracy behind Mishal Khan’s brutal killing.

The so-called ‘liberal’ West spends billions of dollars on a global campaign to bring Islam and its laws to ridicule. How liberal the liberal West is can be ascertained from the overwhelming numbers in which Islam-hating and racist leaders are gaining limelight and power in the Capitals of Europe and the United States. America’s Donald Trump infact has been catapulted to power on the tidal wave of anti-Islam vote. Not meaning thereby that there are no saner and genuinely liberal voices in the West. There are many. Like there are in India. But like in India where hating Islam and Muslims is becoming a religion and spreading like fire, in the Western countries too Islam and Muslims, are on the hit-list. In this respect one singular example is enough to prove my point. Western Civilization thrives on the pretenses of allowing personal freedoms— freedom of choice and of opinion and of faith—- but laws are being enforced to ban Hijab so that Islamic identity is not allowed to get singled out and perceived independently.
The West, as I have said in the start, has invested billions on NGOs, on Civil Society groups, on political parties & analysts, on social thinkers and activists—to demonise Islam on the issue of Capital punishment and of blasphemy laws.
Capital punishment is the essence of Islamic deterrence to heinous crimes against society, mankind and Allah. To reject Capital punishment is to reject Quran and Allah (Naooz Billah). In Pakistan so-called liberals and those politicians who thrive on their support to liberalism (permissiveness) have been campaigning hard to ‘rewrite’ Islam on this issue.
The same is the case of blasphemy laws. All laws if mis-used become counter-productive. For example laws involving murder, treason, plunder and theft etc. Why then special hue and cry against laws that make blasphemy a serious offense?
Islam’s entire edifice is built on the high respect, honour and sanctity we attach to our Prophet (PBUH). We don’t mention his name MOHAMMAD without uttering PEACE BE UPON HIM (SAW) compulsorily. This is so because if the respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had not been made mandatory, it would have brought down Islam’s entire structure. It is through the Holy Prophet’s testimony that we recognize the existence of One and Only deity Allah, and the status of Quran as the Word of Allah.
The voices that are raised against the blasphemy laws are infact the voices of those whose Faith in Islam is nominal and hypocritical.
The recent incident of Mishal Khan’s brutal killing is being used to question the blasphemy laws. Was the murderous mob mobilized through the anti-blasphemy laws or through a conspiratorial design?
I don’t rule out a far-flung conspiracy behind Mishal Khan’s brutal killing.
