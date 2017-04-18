The current test match series of Pakistan with the West Indies is going to be swan song for both Misbah-ul-Haque and Younas Khan . They deserve a befitting send-off from the PCB after the return of our team from the West Indies.
Every good thing must come to an end one day and so have the innings of these two master batsmen who were great players of their time and who played many memorable innings for their country. It will certainly take time to fill in the vacuum created by their simultaneous departure . Both are leaving the national team in their prime. They will be missed for a long time till some youngsters settle themselves in the batting positions in which they had played for their country for a fairly long time.
There are many other senior players in our team which are on the wrong side of thirty and their number is also up keeping in view that their reflexes aren’t as sharp as they were five years back. It is about time they call it a day also leaving their berths to the youngsters who should be thoroughly groomed for the next world cup scheduled for 2019.
Both these batsmen were quite sedate at the crease. They will be remembered more for their hard work than style or dash. They batted very cautiously and didn’t like to take risks. Both of them have certainly earned a niche for themselves in the cricket ‘s world hall of fame.
End of a long journey
