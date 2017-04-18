KARACHI, April 18: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan has decided to take to streets in order to protest against the government and in this capacity; the party will stage a protest rally against the Sindh government on April 23.
As per details, the party will lead an anti-government rally from Liaqatabad to Mazar-e-Quaid on April 23.
While addressing a press conference at MQM-Pakistan’s temporary office in Bahadurabad Karachi, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was of the opinion that the Sindh government has been treating the city areas differently for the last eight years.
He professed that PPP is building the wall of discrimination.
At the occasion, Dr Khalid also revealed MQM-Pakistan issued a white paper against PPP however it should be termed as black paper due to the black deeds of PPP.
MQM-Pakistan leader was of the opinion that giving powers to Rangers for 90 days (like a charitable donation) is an insult to national institutions.
He professed that whenever the matter goes towards the corruption of PPP, a huge commotion is created over the matter.
The leaders of MQM-Pakistan expressed at the occasion that they will stage a protest rally on April 23 and will announce their further strategy after that. -NNI
MQM-Pakistan to hold rally against Sindh govt on April 23
KARACHI, April 18: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan has decided to take to streets in order to protest against the government and in this capacity; the party will stage a protest rally against the Sindh government on April 23.
As per details, the party will lead an anti-government rally from Liaqatabad to Mazar-e-Quaid on April 23.
While addressing a press conference at MQM-Pakistan’s temporary office in Bahadurabad Karachi, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was of the opinion that the Sindh government has been treating the city areas differently for the last eight years.
He professed that PPP is building the wall of discrimination.
At the occasion, Dr Khalid also revealed MQM-Pakistan issued a white paper against PPP however it should be termed as black paper due to the black deeds of PPP.
MQM-Pakistan leader was of the opinion that giving powers to Rangers for 90 days (like a charitable donation) is an insult to national institutions.
He professed that whenever the matter goes towards the corruption of PPP, a huge commotion is created over the matter.
The leaders of MQM-Pakistan expressed at the occasion that they will stage a protest rally on April 23 and will announce their further strategy after that. -NNI
Related posts
April 18, 2017
SC to announce Panama case verdict ...
April 18, 2017
Pakistan strongly rejects allegations of employing proxies: ...
April 18, 2017
PM directs utilization of all resources ...
April 18, 2017