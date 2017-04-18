Wednesday , 19 April 2017
You Are Here: Home » News » Nawaz Sharif behaving like dictator: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD, April 18 : Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah criticizing the government said that Nawaz Sharif got vote against a dictator and now he himself is behaving like dictators.
Speaking on a point of order in the assembly, he the prime minister and ministers don’t bother to come into parliament, giving a dangerous message to nation. He said there are many issues including Mashal Khan murder case, Kalbushan Jadev case, Afghan border issue and mostly important is water shortage issue but there is no one to speak on any public issue from the government side.
Khurshid Shah said that they are asking about missing people but no one is giving reply in this regard. He futher stated that in past it was stated that the government is corrupt that is why cannot control load shedding, asking why this government failed to overcome energy crisis.
The opposition leader said that the government had installed solar power plants at the Parliament House otherwise it knows that prolonged load shedding will bring criticism on the government.
He said that political parties have rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in the country.
The opposition leader further said we want continuation of the democratic system and strengthen the parliament. He said opposition
wants strong institutions including the judiciary. He said the government does not appear to be serious in addressing the problems being faced by the people. Khurshid Shah expressed concerns over power outages and water shortage in the country. He asked the government to address the problems of the nations before staging a walk out from the house over the disappearance of party’s workers.-Online

