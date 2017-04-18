PM directs utilization of all resources to overcome power shortage

ISLAMABAD, April 18: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has directed the ministry of water and power to utilize all resources to overcome power shortage in the country.
He was addressing a meeting of the cabinet committee on energy in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister said that the consumers should be given relief by
reducing the power outages. Expressing concern over the negligence of relevant departments, he said as to why the relevant departments did not take preemptive measures keeping in view the intensity of weather and shortage of water in dams. The Ministry of Water and Power briefed that the power demand has suddenly increased due to soaring of mercury and shortage of water in the dams. The Ministry expressed the confidence that increase of water level in the dams in the near future will enhance the hydel power production. The Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the officials of ministry of water and power and directed to take strict action against those responsible for the negligence.-Sabah
