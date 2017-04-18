Pakistan strongly rejects allegations of employing proxies: Gen. Bajwa

Wednesday , 19 April 2017
  • Says Pakistan itself is a victim of state-sponsored terrorism

RAWALPINDI, April 18: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan itself is a victim of state-sponsored terrorism and strongly rejects allegations of employing proxies.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s military, in a statement said that General Bajwa was talking to US National Security Advisor General H.R McMaster who called on him here.
The Army Chief said that Pakistan itself is a victim of state-sponsored terrorism and the country rejects terrorism in its all hues and forms.
U.S National Security Advisor acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts in eliminating terrorists and their infrastructure.
He assured the United States support to bring peace and stability to the region and the globe. NNI

