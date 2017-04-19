A BESTIAL MOB MURDERED MISHAL TWO FIA-CLAD VAMPIRES MURDERED HUMANITY FOUR DAYS LATER….

On the 13th of April a student named Mishal Khan was lynched alive by a mob on the rumours that he had committed blasphemy—-had indulged in derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
It was one of the most brutal crimes committed in the history of the country, and the perpetrators of the bestial villainy had damnably tried to hide behind a sacred religious shield.
On the 17th of April, an equally heinous crime was committed at Benazir International Airport Islamabad. The victims of this crime were two women—a mother and her daughter. They were subjected to horrendous, savage and inhuman beating in public view by human-looking vampires in the garbs of the FIA—-a federal organization controlled by the ‘holier-than-thou’ Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.
Let us be grateful to the smartphones that captured the ugly display of raw bestiality and butchery on the campus of Khan Wali Khan University Mardan, so that the wheels of justice could be set in motion.
Let us again be grateful to the smartphones that captured the naked barbarism in unashamed display in the premises of the Capital’s airport, on the part of those who are paid from the taxes collected from the people to provide security and a sense of well-being to the citizens of the country.
The gratitude of the Nation is due also to Rauf Klsra a leading analyst and truth-finder of the country who happened to telecast the video of the horrid crime committed by the she-recruits of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.
I felt ashamed of being the citizen of this country as I watched the video and hastened to the blood-curdling cries of the helpless victims.
But no—-
Why should I be ashamed of a crime committed by the recruits of the country’s Minister of Interior whom I still regard a relatively less ugly face of this system.
Can you, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, make this nation listen to the cries of pure pain rising from the throats of the monstrous ladies you have adorned in a State Uniform?
A BESTIAL MOB MURDERED MISHAL TWO FIA-CLAD VAMPIRES MURDERED HUMANITY FOUR DAYS LATER….
