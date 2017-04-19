Why is Kabul making a heavy weather of fencing of the Durand Line?It should have been instead grateful to Islamabad because the stronger the border management the lesser the chances of entry of the terrorists either in Afghanistan or Pakistan.Moreover , it would take care of the off-repeated allegation of Kabul every time a bomb blast occurs in Afghanistan that it was the handiwork of terrorists who have crossed over to Afghanistan from Pakistan. Kabul should have shared expenditure being incurred on it by Islamabad instead of finding fault with it.When the border line would be fenced and properly monitored no body would be able to enter either Afghanistan and Pakistan with rare abandon as is the case now.
In the days to come Kabul would double the pressure on Islamabad to stop fencing Durand Line because it suits the enemies of this country to have an easy access to Pakistan so that terrorists don’t face any hindrance entering Pakistan and there is no doubt ,whatever,that Kabul has always been playing second fiddle to New Delhi in the latter’s machination against Pakistan.
Pakistan should never ever abandon the fencing work .Granted that fencing the long border line from South Waziristan up to Bajaur is no easy task .A lot of money and time is needed for it but it is an effort worth undertaking It is a job far more important and urgent than the construction of Orange train or Metro buses in the country because these trains and buses will run only if there is calm and tranquility in the country.What good are they if, God forbids, the very stability of the country is at stake?
The nation won’t mind raising a special fund for constructing a wall like the Great Wall of China on the Durand Line for checkmating the terrorists at whose hands blood of the innocent brothers is being shed.
We also need a Great Wall of China
