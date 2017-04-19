Wednesday , 19 April 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Tariq Fatemi to be dismissed over Dawn Leaks probe: Sources

Tariq Fatemi to be dismissed over Dawn Leaks probe: Sources

Posted date : April 19, 2017 In News Comments Off on Tariq Fatemi to be dismissed over Dawn Leaks probe: Sources
Tariq Fatemi to be dismissed over Dawn Leaks probe: Sources
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD, April 19: Tariq Fatemi will be dismissed from the position of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs over the Dawn Leaks investigation, according to sources.
Pervaiz Rasheed was earlier removed from the Information Ministry due to similar reasons. The PM Nawaz’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs will no longer hold the office. Dawn Leaks report has been undergoing a delay for some time. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar recently stated that a consensus between the committee members was formed on Dawn Leaks investigation report which would be presented to PM Nawaz Sharif in three to four days.
Sources said that Tariq Fatemi was allegedly involved in Dawn Leaks matter due to which it has been decided to remove him from the post of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs.
It is expected that he will no longer hold the office in a matter of few days. The Special Assistant fed the news of civil military meeting according to his own tilt.
The government had ordered an investigation on the matter in November, last year. A 7-member investigation committee was formed. One member each from Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter-Services Investigation (ISI) were included in the committee. The committee has been led by Justice (retd) Aamer Raza Khan while other members include Punjab Ombudsman Najam Saeed, Establishment Secretary Tahir Shahbaz and Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Usman Anwar. According to Nisar, Justice (retd) Aamer Raza Khan had accepted the position on a condition that he would only sign on the report if all committee members agreed on it.-Agencies

Tags

Related posts

News In Pictures

JUDGMENT DAY: Panamagate suspense will end today
Pakistan greatly values its ties with Iran: COAS
PTI announces to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ if Panama case verdict comes in favour
Ahead of Panamagate verdict, Imran asks party leaders to remain in Islamabad for 3 days
Stop politics of allegations, else you will go into oblivion, Nawaz jibes at political rivals
COAS confirms death sentences of 30 hardcore terrorists
Tariq Fatemi to be dismissed over Dawn Leaks probe: Sources
Tour match performance a wake-up call: Shoaib Akhtar
China’s Xi restructures military, consolidates control
Muslim leads in Jakarta poll against Christian Governor
SC to announce Panama case verdict at 2.00 PM tomorrow

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions