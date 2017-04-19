ISLAMABAD, April 19: Tariq Fatemi will be dismissed from the position of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs over the Dawn Leaks investigation, according to sources.
Pervaiz Rasheed was earlier removed from the Information Ministry due to similar reasons. The PM Nawaz’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs will no longer hold the office. Dawn Leaks report has been undergoing a delay for some time. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar recently stated that a consensus between the committee members was formed on Dawn Leaks investigation report which would be presented to PM Nawaz Sharif in three to four days.
Sources said that Tariq Fatemi was allegedly involved in Dawn Leaks matter due to which it has been decided to remove him from the post of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs.
It is expected that he will no longer hold the office in a matter of few days. The Special Assistant fed the news of civil military meeting according to his own tilt.
The government had ordered an investigation on the matter in November, last year. A 7-member investigation committee was formed. One member each from Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter-Services Investigation (ISI) were included in the committee. The committee has been led by Justice (retd) Aamer Raza Khan while other members include Punjab Ombudsman Najam Saeed, Establishment Secretary Tahir Shahbaz and Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Usman Anwar. According to Nisar, Justice (retd) Aamer Raza Khan had accepted the position on a condition that he would only sign on the report if all committee members agreed on it.-Agencies
Tariq Fatemi to be dismissed over Dawn Leaks probe: Sources
