RAWALPINDI, April 19: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has signed execution orders (Black Warrants) of another 30 hard core terrorists who were awarded death sentence by Military Courts.
According to ISPR, the process expedited during Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. These terrorists were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism including attack on Army Public School Peshawar, kidnapping and slaughtering soldiers of Frontier Constabulary, attack on Saidu Sharif airport, killing of innocent civilians, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law Enforcement Agencies.-Sabah
COAS confirms death sentences of 30 hardcore terrorists
