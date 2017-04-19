Wednesday , 19 April 2017
PTI announces to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ if Panama case verdict comes in favour

  • PTI Chairman Imran Khan will come out on streets to
    celebrate the decision

ISLAMABAD, April 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ (Thanksgiving Day) on Friday if Panama case verdict comes in its favor.
According to details, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will come out on streets to celebrate the decision, and suggestions have been made to hold a public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.-Agencies

