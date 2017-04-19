PTI Chairman Imran Khan will come out on streets to
celebrate the decision
ISLAMABAD, April 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ (Thanksgiving Day) on Friday if Panama case verdict comes in its favor.
According to details, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will come out on streets to celebrate the decision, and suggestions have been made to hold a public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.-Agencies
PTI announces to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ if Panama case verdict comes in favour
celebrate the decision
ISLAMABAD, April 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ (Thanksgiving Day) on Friday if Panama case verdict comes in its favor.
According to details, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will come out on streets to celebrate the decision, and suggestions have been made to hold a public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.-Agencies
Related posts
JUDGMENT DAY: Panamagate suspense will end today
April 19, 2017
Pakistan greatly values its ties with Iran: ...
April 19, 2017
Ahead of Panamagate verdict, Imran asks party ...
April 19, 2017
Stop politics of allegations, else you will ...
April 19, 2017