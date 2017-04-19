RAWALPINDI, April 19: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan greatly values historic Pak-Iran relationship and the same shall continue based on mutual trust and respect for each other’s interests.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief was talking to Mehdi Honardoost, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan who called on him in Rawalpindi.
Evolving regional security matrix and other issues of mutual interest were discussed, including measures against common threat of terrorism. -DNA
Pakistan greatly values its ties with Iran: COAS
RAWALPINDI, April 19: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan greatly values historic Pak-Iran relationship and the same shall continue based on mutual trust and respect for each other’s interests.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief was talking to Mehdi Honardoost, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan who called on him in Rawalpindi.
Evolving regional security matrix and other issues of mutual interest were discussed, including measures against common threat of terrorism. -DNA
Related posts
JUDGMENT DAY: Panamagate suspense will end today
April 19, 2017
PTI announces to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ if ...
April 19, 2017
Ahead of Panamagate verdict, Imran asks party ...
April 19, 2017
Stop politics of allegations, else you will ...
April 19, 2017