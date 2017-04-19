Wednesday , 19 April 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Pakistan greatly values its ties with Iran: COAS

Pakistan greatly values its ties with Iran: COAS

Posted date : April 19, 2017 In News Comments Off on Pakistan greatly values its ties with Iran: COAS
Pakistan greatly values its ties with Iran: COAS
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for Pakistan greatly values its ties with Iran: COAS

RAWALPINDI, April 19: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan greatly values historic Pak-Iran relationship and the same shall continue based on mutual trust and respect for each other’s interests.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief was talking to Mehdi Honardoost, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan who called on him in Rawalpindi.
Evolving regional security matrix and other issues of mutual interest were discussed, including measures against common threat of terrorism. -DNA

Tags

Related posts

News In Pictures

JUDGMENT DAY: Panamagate suspense will end today
Pakistan greatly values its ties with Iran: COAS
PTI announces to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ if Panama case verdict comes in favour
Ahead of Panamagate verdict, Imran asks party leaders to remain in Islamabad for 3 days
Stop politics of allegations, else you will go into oblivion, Nawaz jibes at political rivals
COAS confirms death sentences of 30 hardcore terrorists
Tariq Fatemi to be dismissed over Dawn Leaks probe: Sources
Tour match performance a wake-up call: Shoaib Akhtar
China’s Xi restructures military, consolidates control
Muslim leads in Jakarta poll against Christian Governor
SC to announce Panama case verdict at 2.00 PM tomorrow

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions