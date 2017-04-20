The judges have spoken.
Two have said that the Prime Minister has lied and disqualified himself for the high post he is holding. Three have concluded that the Prime Minister needs to be further investigated before the issue of his disqualification is decided.
All the five have rejected the notorious Qatari Prince’s letter, and agreed that the Prime Minister has yet to prove that the London apartments were not purchased through dirty money.
Muslim League (N) is celebrating this judgment!
Quite clearly it is a historic verdict. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, its Prime Minister will appear for investigation before a JIT (Joint Investigation Team) which will be constituted with the approval of the Supreme Court. Meaning thereby that the Prime Minister has been reduced to the stature of Uzair Baloch, and other accused whose alleged crimes have required the constitution of a JIT.
The battle against corruption has yet to be won. The struggle is not over. But there is no denying the fact that Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has lost all moral authority to rule this country. A man with more self-respect would have resigned rather than to suffer the humiliation of being questioned (alongwith his family) by State officials regarding the Trail of the Money that led to the purchase of Parklane property. If Mian Sahib had a convincing money-trail he wouldn’t have needed a laughable letter (known as Qatari) and there would have been no need of a JIT, and Justice Khosa and Justice Gulzar would not have said to the PM. “Pack up and go”
We are proud of you both—Justice Khosa and Justice Gulzar. You really stood up. One day Insha Allah the other judges too will stand up and be counted among the benefactors of this Nation.
JUDGES REJECT PM’S DEFENSE BUT……
The judges have spoken.
Two have said that the Prime Minister has lied and disqualified himself for the high post he is holding. Three have concluded that the Prime Minister needs to be further investigated before the issue of his disqualification is decided.
All the five have rejected the notorious Qatari Prince’s letter, and agreed that the Prime Minister has yet to prove that the London apartments were not purchased through dirty money.
Muslim League (N) is celebrating this judgment!
Quite clearly it is a historic verdict. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, its Prime Minister will appear for investigation before a JIT (Joint Investigation Team) which will be constituted with the approval of the Supreme Court. Meaning thereby that the Prime Minister has been reduced to the stature of Uzair Baloch, and other accused whose alleged crimes have required the constitution of a JIT.
The battle against corruption has yet to be won. The struggle is not over. But there is no denying the fact that Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has lost all moral authority to rule this country. A man with more self-respect would have resigned rather than to suffer the humiliation of being questioned (alongwith his family) by State officials regarding the Trail of the Money that led to the purchase of Parklane property. If Mian Sahib had a convincing money-trail he wouldn’t have needed a laughable letter (known as Qatari) and there would have been no need of a JIT, and Justice Khosa and Justice Gulzar would not have said to the PM. “Pack up and go”
We are proud of you both—Justice Khosa and Justice Gulzar. You really stood up. One day Insha Allah the other judges too will stand up and be counted among the benefactors of this Nation.
Related posts
A BESTIAL MOB MURDERED MISHAL TWO ...
April 19, 2017
I DON’T RULE OUT A FAR-FLUNG CONSPIRACY ...
April 18, 2017
ERDOGAN’S TOMORROW ARRIVES WITH A CLAP ...
April 17, 2017
MESSAGE TO ALL INTELLECTUAL ADVENTURERS IS LOUD ...
April 14, 2017