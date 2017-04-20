Friday , 21 April 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Hassan Ali ruled out of first Test against Windies

Hassan Ali ruled out of first Test against Windies

Posted date : April 20, 2017 In News Comments Off on Hassan Ali ruled out of first Test against Windies
Hassan Ali ruled out of first Test against Windies
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for Hassan Ali ruled out of first Test against Windies

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fast bowler Hassan Ali is recovering well from his groin injury. However, he has been ruled out of Pakistan’s first Test against West Indies, starting on Friday.
Hassan had suffered groin injury on Monday while fielding during Pakistan’s three-day practice match in Montego Bay ahead of the first Test.
Clinical assessments following injury to Hassan Ali had found strain to one of his adductor muscles.
A PCB statement on Thursday said that Hassan is well on track of recovery, but confirmed that Hassan is yet to make a successful return to full training in attempt to make himself available for selection.
“Hasan Ali has been recovering well and is on track with his recovery from his adductor muscle injury in the groin. He has been committed to his rehabilitation and we are happy with his progress to date,” said PCB in a statement issued from Jamaica.
“He will make a successful return to full training over the coming days, and regain appropriate match fitness to return to play,” the statement added.
23-year-old Hasan Ali was included in Pakistan’s Test squad for the first time. He has played 16 ODIs and 7 T20Is for Pakistan and has yet to make his Test debut.

Tags

Related posts

News In Pictures

Panamagate verdict: Two SC judges find Nawaz guilty, 3 wants him to be interrogated by JIT
PM should resign until JIT completes probe: Imran Khan
PM vows to implement Panama verdict ‘in letter & spirit’
Indian forces have launched all out war on Kashmiri students: FO
PM to appear like Ajmal Pahari and Uzair Baloch before JIT: Sh Rasheed
Asif Zardari demands resignation of Premier
JIT tantamount to giving PM Sharif a safe passage: Aitzaz
President urges women to strive for country’s progress ignoring all reservations
Hassan Ali ruled out of first Test against Windies
Pakistan Cup an opportunity to impress selectors: Anwar Ali
U.S troops battling Daesh near site of Afghan bomb strike
JUDGMENT DAY: Panamagate suspense will end today

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions