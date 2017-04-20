There is a dire need of formation of a Food Authority for the federal capital because of complaints of widespread sale of food items on the road side eataries that do not conform to hygienic standards thus causing many diseases among a vast population which has to, per force, take their meals outside houses for various reasons. Even many so – called fashionable eating places are also not up to the mark when it comes to hygiene. Will the Mayor of the federal capital take an initiative in the matter and put in place the required system needed to ensure hygienic food to the people?
It seems that the district administration of the federal capital is also helpless to control the price hike in edibles. Where is the district price review committee, which in the good old days, used to be in session quite often for keeping a strict watch on the rates of essential commodities? No trader or shopkeeper could dare to sell any item at a rate higher than that fixed by the said committee and if increase in the rate of any item was essential, prior permission of the committee was sought.
For quite sometime now the government has given a free hand to the shopkeepers and the traders who sell the consumer goods at the rates fixed by them arbitrarily at their own whims and caprices.
The performance of the Islamabad traffic police is also far from satisfactory. It has failed to control overspeeding. It has not been able to rein in those motor cyclists who indulge in one-wheeling or those who don’t drive in the lanes specified for them.
Administrative failures
