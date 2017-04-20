Friday , 21 April 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » JIT tantamount to giving PM Sharif a safe passage: Aitzaz

JIT tantamount to giving PM Sharif a safe passage: Aitzaz

Posted date : April 20, 2017 In News Comments Off on JIT tantamount to giving PM Sharif a safe passage: Aitzaz
JIT tantamount to giving PM Sharif a safe passage: Aitzaz
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for investigation

ISLAMABAD, April 20: : Senior PPP leader Senator Aitezaz Ahsan said that Supreme Court’s decision to set up a joint investigation (JIT) to probe Panama allegations was tantamount to giving Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a safe passage.
“There will be no use of forming the JIT while PM Sharif remains in power,” Senator Aitezaz Ahsan said in a press conference along with former President Asif Ali Zardari.
Ahsan, however, noted that two senior judges of the apex court had disqualified Prime Minister Sharif from his office.
He said that three other judges also did not give PM Sharif a clean chit.
“I would say that the Supreme Court has invoked the doctrine of necessity. All I can say is all those who had taken part in the historic lawyers’ movement for the independence of judiciary would be left disappointed by the verdict,” he said. – Agencies

Tags

Related posts

News In Pictures

Panamagate verdict: Two SC judges find Nawaz guilty, 3 wants him to be interrogated by JIT
PM should resign until JIT completes probe: Imran Khan
PM vows to implement Panama verdict ‘in letter & spirit’
Indian forces have launched all out war on Kashmiri students: FO
PM to appear like Ajmal Pahari and Uzair Baloch before JIT: Sh Rasheed
Asif Zardari demands resignation of Premier
JIT tantamount to giving PM Sharif a safe passage: Aitzaz
President urges women to strive for country’s progress ignoring all reservations
Hassan Ali ruled out of first Test against Windies
Pakistan Cup an opportunity to impress selectors: Anwar Ali
U.S troops battling Daesh near site of Afghan bomb strike
JUDGMENT DAY: Panamagate suspense will end today

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions