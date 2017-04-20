ISLAMABAD, April 20: : Senior PPP leader Senator Aitezaz Ahsan said that Supreme Court’s decision to set up a joint investigation (JIT) to probe Panama allegations was tantamount to giving Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a safe passage.
“There will be no use of forming the JIT while PM Sharif remains in power,” Senator Aitezaz Ahsan said in a press conference along with former President Asif Ali Zardari.
Ahsan, however, noted that two senior judges of the apex court had disqualified Prime Minister Sharif from his office.
He said that three other judges also did not give PM Sharif a clean chit.
“I would say that the Supreme Court has invoked the doctrine of necessity. All I can say is all those who had taken part in the historic lawyers’ movement for the independence of judiciary would be left disappointed by the verdict,” he said. – Agencies
JIT tantamount to giving PM Sharif a safe passage: Aitzaz
ISLAMABAD, April 20: : Senior PPP leader Senator Aitezaz Ahsan said that Supreme Court’s decision to set up a joint investigation (JIT) to probe Panama allegations was tantamount to giving Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a safe passage.
“There will be no use of forming the JIT while PM Sharif remains in power,” Senator Aitezaz Ahsan said in a press conference along with former President Asif Ali Zardari.
Ahsan, however, noted that two senior judges of the apex court had disqualified Prime Minister Sharif from his office.
He said that three other judges also did not give PM Sharif a clean chit.
“I would say that the Supreme Court has invoked the doctrine of necessity. All I can say is all those who had taken part in the historic lawyers’ movement for the independence of judiciary would be left disappointed by the verdict,” he said. – Agencies
Related posts
Panamagate verdict: Two SC judges ...
April 20, 2017
PM should resign until JIT completes probe: ...
April 20, 2017
PM vows to implement Panama verdict ...
April 20, 2017
Indian forces have launched all out war ...
April 20, 2017