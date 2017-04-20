Asif Zardari demands resignation of Premier

ISLAMABAD, April 20: Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday condemned the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama Leaks case and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Speaking to the press, along with the party stalwarts, Zardari said, “I condemn this nine-month joke with the nation. I condemn this justice and judgment;” further adding, “today democracy and justice
were adversely affected.”
He demanded resignation from the PM Nawaz by saying: “Prime minister should morally tender his resignation though I know him well that he will not resign till the last extent – our struggle will continue till then.”
Zardari, however, was all praises for the two judges who ruled against PM Nawaz.
“I salute the two senior judges who gave the disqualification verdict against Prime Minister – decision of senior judges prevails over junior judges,” he said.
Speaking on the verdict, the former president said that the overall decision was a nine-month joke with the nation.
“Can a 19-grade officer under the Prime Minister do what the Supreme Court couldn’t?, ” he remarked, “Will they investigate him, will they disqualify him, will they take the statement from the Prime Minister from the PM house or police station.”
Taking a jibe at the ruling party, Zardari said that the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz should be ashamed of distributed sweets after the Panama verdict.
“They are distributing sweets, they should be ashamed. Why are they distributing sweets? Because two senior judges have called for their disqualification; they have said that you have not remained Saadiq and Ameen.”
He said that PPP has always said that the party and nation have never gotten justice from these judges.
Zardari also levelled heavy criticism against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan by calling him an “inexperienced politician.”
“We said to Khan sahib to come with us and do legislation on this issue, and then later take it to the Supreme Court – he didn’t listen to us.” “He is an inexperienced politician, he has never been jailed, and he has never given his statement in a FIR. “He doesn’t know how the justice works and how judges do justice here.”-Agencies
Asif Zardari demands resignation of Premier
ISLAMABAD, April 20: Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday condemned the Supreme Court’s decision on Panama Leaks case and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Speaking to the press, along with the party stalwarts, Zardari said, “I condemn this nine-month joke with the nation. I condemn this justice and judgment;” further adding, “today democracy and justice
were adversely affected.”
He demanded resignation from the PM Nawaz by saying: “Prime minister should morally tender his resignation though I know him well that he will not resign till the last extent – our struggle will continue till then.”
Zardari, however, was all praises for the two judges who ruled against PM Nawaz.
“I salute the two senior judges who gave the disqualification verdict against Prime Minister – decision of senior judges prevails over junior judges,” he said.
Speaking on the verdict, the former president said that the overall decision was a nine-month joke with the nation.
“Can a 19-grade officer under the Prime Minister do what the Supreme Court couldn’t?, ” he remarked, “Will they investigate him, will they disqualify him, will they take the statement from the Prime Minister from the PM house or police station.”
Taking a jibe at the ruling party, Zardari said that the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz should be ashamed of distributed sweets after the Panama verdict.
“They are distributing sweets, they should be ashamed. Why are they distributing sweets? Because two senior judges have called for their disqualification; they have said that you have not remained Saadiq and Ameen.”
He said that PPP has always said that the party and nation have never gotten justice from these judges.
Zardari also levelled heavy criticism against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan by calling him an “inexperienced politician.”
“We said to Khan sahib to come with us and do legislation on this issue, and then later take it to the Supreme Court – he didn’t listen to us.” “He is an inexperienced politician, he has never been jailed, and he has never given his statement in a FIR. “He doesn’t know how the justice works and how judges do justice here.”-Agencies
Related posts
Panamagate verdict: Two SC judges ...
April 20, 2017
PM should resign until JIT completes probe: ...
April 20, 2017
PM vows to implement Panama verdict ...
April 20, 2017
Indian forces have launched all out war ...
April 20, 2017