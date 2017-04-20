PM should resign until JIT completes probe: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday called for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down until an investigation team ordered by the Supreme Court completes its probe.
“On behalf of the Pakistan people I tell Nawaz Sharif to resign immediately until JIT completes its probe,” Imran Khan told reporters in Islamabad following the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Leaks case.
He said the decision to make the JIT meant that the explanation regarding the source of the money trail had been dismissed, adding that Sharif did not have any moral authority left to continue as prime minister of the country.
“How can he [Nawaz] remain the PM, what authority does he have? There will be a criminal investigation against him and his family,” Imran ephasised. “What respect will he have when a government officer calls the prime minister for a criminal inquiry.”
The PTI chairman said two judges who were likely to become chief justices in future had ruled that Nawaz should be disqualified, a 3-2 split verdict announced by the apex court today.
Terming the apex court verdict “a historic judgment in Pakistan’s history”, he said that all five members of the bench had has rejected PM Sharif’s explanation into his source of income and money trail that led to his children’s offshore holdings.
“I demand Nawaz Sharif to resign today. Sharif should resign because he will not allow an impartial investigation,” he said.
“If Sharif is cleared in 60 days after the joint investigation team’s report, he can continue to serve as the prime minister, but at the moment he has no ethical right to serve on this position,” said the chairman of the PTI, which has been a major stakeholder in the Panama Leaks case.
Imran said that only two of the institutions whose members will be part of the JIT fall under the Chief of Army Staff, while the rest come under the prime minister. “Hence, he must resign immediately in order for an impartial investigation to be conducted,” said the PTI chairman.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan will attend the ongoing National Assembly session on Friday and present his party’s stance on the landmark Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case.
The move came hours after the Supreme Court ruled that PM Sharif be investigated for owning offshore property.
The five-bench Supreme Court asked the government to set up a joint investigation team (JIT) within 60 days.-Agencies
