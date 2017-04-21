Friday , 21 April 2017
Posted date : April 21, 2017 In Echoes Comments Off on 1+2+3 YOU HAVE MADE HISTORY !
1+2+3 YOU HAVE MADE HISTORY !
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, after getting sworn in, had promised to the nation that his pursuit of justice would be completely fair, wholly honest, and totally free of fear and discrimination.
He has been equal to his pledge to history and to the Nation. The five-member bench constituted by him to hear the Panama case, has given a verdict that, if judged keeping aside political affixations, has made the nation proud. Two of the judges—the bench head, Justice Khosa and Justice Gulzar—have gone as far as to find the sitting prime minister wanting in Truthfulness and Honesty
( صادق اورامین) —-and thus unworthy of continuing in the highest executive office of the country.
The remaining three on whose findings, the final verdict is based have rejected the defense of Mian Nawaz Sharif and his sons, and constituted a JIT to probe into the money-trail leading to the ruling family owning expensive property in the most expensive part of London.
All the five judges have put forth their views, findings and conclusions with remarkable honesty. THAT JUSTICE KHOSA HAS RISEN ABOVE THE MAJORITY, and gone as far to place the Mian family at a point of comparison with Don Corleone’s Mafia family, is an act of judicial heroism. MR JUSTICE WE ARE PROUD OF YOU. Not meaning thereby that we are not proud of Justice Gulzar who went with you and the other three Justices who parted their ways from you at the last mile. I am sure not many have read Mario Puzo’s masterpiece Godfather. But many have watched Marlon Brando playing the role of the New York mobster.
The bottom-line was, is and will always be:
Behind Every Great Fortune There Is A Crime”.
Great criminals master the art of leaving no clues behind.

