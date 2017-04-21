Saturday , 22 April 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Gen(R)Raheel leaves for S Arabia to lead Islamic military alliance

Gen(R)Raheel leaves for S Arabia to lead Islamic military alliance

Posted date : April 21, 2017 In News Comments Off on Gen(R)Raheel leaves for S Arabia to lead Islamic military alliance
Gen(R)Raheel leaves for S Arabia to lead Islamic military alliance
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

0ISLAMABAD, April 21: Soon after receiving the No-Objection Certificate (NOC), former chief of army   staff general (R) Raheel Sharif on Friday left for Saudi Arabia to assume command of the Islamic military alliance, dubbed the ‘Muslim Nato.’
According to the Ministry of Defence, the government issued NOC to Raheel Sharif after General Headquarter’s (GHQ) approval. A special aircraft was sent by the Saudi government to receive General (R) Raheel Sharif, sources told.
Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua made it clear that the Saudi-led 41-nation Islamic military alliance is against terrorism and not against any country. -DNA

Tags

Related posts

News In Pictures

Opposition parties in Upper & Lower Houses unequivocally demand PM’s resignation
Imran Khan announces to hold rally on April 28 in Islamabad
‘Go Nawaz Go’ to become the biggest slogan of election campaign: Sh Rasheed
PPP wants JIT to comprise SC judges: Khursheed Shah
Dawn Leaks report will be presented on Tuesday: Nisar
Allegations against Head of premier intelligence agency are baseless: ISPR
SA approves resolution demanding PM’s resignation unanimously
Federal Minister for IPC Riaz Pirzada suggests way to oust PM
Gen(R)Raheel leaves for S Arabia to lead Islamic military alliance
Like Musharraf, we will send Nawaz home: Zardari
Prominent personalities who resigned after Panamagate scandal
Pakistan, India expected to become SCO members in June

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions