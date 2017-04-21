ISLAMABAD, April 21: Soon after receiving the No-Objection Certificate (NOC), former chief of army staff general (R) Raheel Sharif on Friday left for Saudi Arabia to assume command of the Islamic military alliance, dubbed the ‘Muslim Nato.’
According to the Ministry of Defence, the government issued NOC to Raheel Sharif after General Headquarter’s (GHQ) approval. A special aircraft was sent by the Saudi government to receive General (R) Raheel Sharif, sources told.
Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua made it clear that the Saudi-led 41-nation Islamic military alliance is against terrorism and not against any country. -DNA
Gen(R)Raheel leaves for S Arabia to lead Islamic military alliance
ISLAMABAD, April 21: Soon after receiving the No-Objection Certificate (NOC), former chief of army staff general (R) Raheel Sharif on Friday left for Saudi Arabia to assume command of the Islamic military alliance, dubbed the ‘Muslim Nato.’
According to the Ministry of Defence, the government issued NOC to Raheel Sharif after General Headquarter’s (GHQ) approval. A special aircraft was sent by the Saudi government to receive General (R) Raheel Sharif, sources told.
Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua made it clear that the Saudi-led 41-nation Islamic military alliance is against terrorism and not against any country. -DNA
Related posts
Opposition parties in Upper & Lower Houses ...
April 21, 2017
Imran Khan announces to hold rally on ...
April 21, 2017
‘Go Nawaz Go’ to become the biggest ...
April 21, 2017
PPP wants JIT to comprise SC judges: ...
April 21, 2017