Federal Minister for IPC Riaz Pirzada suggests way to oust PM

April 21, 2017
0ISLAMABAD, April 21: A ruling party minister has advised the opposition to dissolve provincial assemblies in Sindh and KP to press Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for resignation.
According to sources, Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Hussain Pirzada has suggested Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to dissolve Sindh and KP assemblies to push the PM to step down.
“First the opposition parties should tender resignations from assemblies. Then PPP and PTI should dissolve Sindh and KP assemblies in order to build pressure on PM,” he said while speaking at the National Assembly on Friday.
With his remarks, Pirzada surprised his party lawmakers who were not expecting such views from their own ranks. “Investigations will go on, such inquiries were also conducted against French President and an Indian prime minister,” he said.
On Thursday, in its historic decision, Supreme Court ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s corruption and his family’s alleged offshore assets revealed in Panama Papers. -DNA


