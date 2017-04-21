Saturday , 22 April 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Allegations against Head of premier intelligence agency are baseless: ISPR

Allegations against Head of premier intelligence agency are baseless: ISPR

Posted date : April 21, 2017 In News Comments Off on Allegations against Head of premier intelligence agency are baseless: ISPR
Allegations against Head of premier intelligence agency are baseless: ISPR
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

0RAWALPINDI, April 21: The spokesperson of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said on Friday that the allegations against the head of the premier intelligence agency of the country were baseless and misleading.
In a tweet, DG ISPR Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor stated that ‘comments by a few’ regarding the country’s premier intelligence agency are baseless, misleading and unwarranted.
The statement comes in response to remarks made by veteran PPP leader Senator Aitezaz Ahsan.-Agencies

Tags

Related posts

News In Pictures

Opposition parties in Upper & Lower Houses unequivocally demand PM’s resignation
Imran Khan announces to hold rally on April 28 in Islamabad
‘Go Nawaz Go’ to become the biggest slogan of election campaign: Sh Rasheed
PPP wants JIT to comprise SC judges: Khursheed Shah
Dawn Leaks report will be presented on Tuesday: Nisar
Allegations against Head of premier intelligence agency are baseless: ISPR
SA approves resolution demanding PM’s resignation unanimously
Federal Minister for IPC Riaz Pirzada suggests way to oust PM
Gen(R)Raheel leaves for S Arabia to lead Islamic military alliance
Like Musharraf, we will send Nawaz home: Zardari
Prominent personalities who resigned after Panamagate scandal
Pakistan, India expected to become SCO members in June

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions