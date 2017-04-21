RAWALPINDI, April 21: The spokesperson of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said on Friday that the allegations against the head of the premier intelligence agency of the country were baseless and misleading.
In a tweet, DG ISPR Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor stated that ‘comments by a few’ regarding the country’s premier intelligence agency are baseless, misleading and unwarranted.
The statement comes in response to remarks made by veteran PPP leader Senator Aitezaz Ahsan.-Agencies
Allegations against Head of premier intelligence agency are baseless: ISPR
RAWALPINDI, April 21: The spokesperson of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said on Friday that the allegations against the head of the premier intelligence agency of the country were baseless and misleading.
In a tweet, DG ISPR Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor stated that ‘comments by a few’ regarding the country’s premier intelligence agency are baseless, misleading and unwarranted.
The statement comes in response to remarks made by veteran PPP leader Senator Aitezaz Ahsan.-Agencies
Related posts
Opposition parties in Upper & Lower Houses ...
April 21, 2017
Imran Khan announces to hold rally on ...
April 21, 2017
‘Go Nawaz Go’ to become the biggest ...
April 21, 2017
PPP wants JIT to comprise SC judges: ...
April 21, 2017