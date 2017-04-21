Dawn Leaks report will be presented on Tuesday: Nisar

Saturday , 22 April 2017
April 21, 2017
Chaudhry NisarWAH CANTT, April 21: : Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Friday that the report pertaining to the Dawn Leaks scandal would be presented on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference at Wah Cantonment, Chaudhry Nisar ridiculed Asif Ali Zardari’s criticism on the Prime Minister from yesterday and claimed that   Zardari lecturing on Article 62, 63 was a spectacle in itself.
“Asif Zardari lecturing others on Article 62, 63 is a sign of the end of times,”he said. “He’s giving a lecture to the nation on the subject of transparency.”
He said that after every three months, Sindh government made the role of Rangers in the province controversial. Nisar stated that if the situation in Karachi was not perfect then it had improved a lot over the past couple of years.
Nisar said that a few months after the PML-N government was formed, it was attacked by political foes. He said that after a few months, a sit-in movement was launched against the government.
Stating that judicial decisions are never taken on the basis of one’s wishes, Chaudhry Nisar said that the case required further investigation.
“The stance of the Prime Minister and his family is that they possessed assets abroad,” said Nisar. “Nawaz Sharif and his family bought some flats in London,” he added.
Nisar said that the decision of the Panama Leaks verdict was taken keeping in mind evidence and not personal wishes. He said that regarding the formation of the JIT, all five judges were on the same page. The Interior Minister further said that everyone will have to accept the decision of the Supreme Court. The Interior Minister however agreed with PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari that it was premature to distribute sweets at the moment.
“I agree with Zardari, now is not the time to distribute sweets. The full judicial decision has yet to be reached,” he said.-Agencies

