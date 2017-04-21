Saturday , 22 April 2017
PPP wants JIT to comprise SC judges: Khursheed Shah

PPP wants JIT to comprise SC judges: Khursheed Shah
Leader of the Opposition in Senate Aitzaz Ahsan along along with Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah talking to media outside of Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday.

ISLAMABAD, April 21: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Friday said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rejects Joint Investigation Team (JIT) consisting of the subordinates of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to media after a chaos-marred session of National Assembly, he demanded such JIT that comprises judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan or chief justices of all high courts.
“Previously, we said to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif not to step down. Now, we call upon him to resign in order to save democracy and national institutions,” he added.
He said, “PPP has always supported the democratic process and upheld supremacy of Parliament,” adding that institutions are our strength and we should always resort to them for resolution of issues. It should be mentioned here that Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday directed to form a JIT to investigate the charges of corruption against Nawaz Sharif. -DNA

