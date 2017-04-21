Saturday , 22 April 2017
‘Go Nawaz Go’ to become the biggest slogan of election campaign: Sh Rasheed

AML leader, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad and Amir JI, Sanator Sirajul Haq talking to media at Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi on Friday.

ISLAMABAD, April 21: : Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Nawaz Sharif should step down morally after the judgment of Supreme Court on panama as he has lost his status as ruler after the verdict.
“PM has lost his position as ruler after Panama case decision; he should now resign morally” sheikh said this while talking in a morning
Those who are eating sweets will mourn “Sham e Ghareeban” after 60 days. Senior judges who have to become chief justices have said in clear terms that Nawaz Sharif has remained no more Sadiq and Amin. They have also dumped Qatri letter into garbage basket, sheikh added. We are in contact with all opposition parties after the verdict of SC on panama. 2017 is the last year of government and every thing will happen this year because now voters have known clearly that who is “Dacoit” and who is “security guard”, He added.-Online

