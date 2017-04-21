Imran Khan announces to hold rally on April 28 in Islamabad

Says JIT cannot work independently under Nawaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD , April 21: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has on Friday announced to hold public rally on April 28 in Islamabad.
Talking to media outside the National Assembly on Friday, he demanded the prime minister to resign, adding that any Joint Investigation Team (JIT) under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is useless.
The PTI chairman said that two judges said the premier is neither Sadiq nor Amin.
He further invited the opposition to join hands for the resignation of Nawaz Sharif.
Khan went on to say that the Supreme Court had also rejected the letter of Qatari Prince.
“All five judges have raised questions,” he said, adding that the apex court had rejected all defence presented by the PM’s counsel.
He further urged Nawaz Sharif to resign until he is being investigated. “This is not an unusual demand,” he added.
“I asked the PML-N supporters, what were you distributing sweets for yesterday? You should have read the full judgment yesterday,” he said.
“It has never happened in Pakistan’s history before that such comments were passed against a sitting prime minister.”
Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan also attended the national assembly session on Friday-Agencies
