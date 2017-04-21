Opposition parties in Upper & Lower Houses unequivocally demand PM’s resignation

Opposition lawmakers protested Panamagate verdict with Go Nawaz, Go slogans
Lawmakers tore up the agenda and shouted for the PM to step down
ISLAMABAD, April 21: A day after Supreme Court’s verdict in Panama Leaks case, the opposition parties have unanimously demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down from the post till completion of probe by the Joint Investigation Team.
Opposition senators participated in the Senate and National Assembly sessions with black ribbons tied on their arms as a gesture to record protest.
“Two judges disqualified Nawaz Sharif for being dishonest. Rest of the three judges also penned statements against prime minister. Therefore, all lawmakers have agreed upon Nawaz’s resignation”, pronounced Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Azam Khan Swati also uttered similar articulations urging pageprime minister to leave his post till completion of JIT’s probe.
Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj-ul-Haq termed corruption a cancer for society and said the nation demanded elimination of corruption as it had weakened all state’s institutions.
Later, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah addressed media personnel outside parliament.
“We have always practiced positive politics. PPP provided buttress to Nawaz Sharif when PTI had staged sit-in to save democracy, but for now, Nawaz Sharif must resign for the sake of parliament. Those who have no jurisdiction have been tasked to probe Sharif family”, said the opposition leader.
While terming Qatari letter a wastepaper, Aitzaz apprised that no action was taken against PML-N when it had attacked SC in 1996. In a sarcastic tone, Aitzaz said the verdict would be remembered for years.
Opposition lawmakers in the upper and lower house protested the Panamagate verdict announced by the Supreme Court a day earlier, with chants of ‘Go Nawaz, go’ echoing in parliament.
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi struggled to maintain order in the house as PML-N’s Sheikh Aftab’s speech during question hour was disrupted by MNAs registering their protest before the speaker’s dais and staging a walkout.
Lawmakers tore up the agenda and shouted for the PM to step down during an investigation into his finances.-Agencies
