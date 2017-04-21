Saturday , 22 April 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Opposition parties in Upper & Lower Houses unequivocally demand PM’s resignation

Opposition parties in Upper & Lower Houses unequivocally demand PM’s resignation

Posted date : April 21, 2017 In News Comments Off on Opposition parties in Upper & Lower Houses unequivocally demand PM’s resignation
Opposition parties in Upper & Lower Houses unequivocally demand PM’s resignation
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
  • Opposition lawmakers protested Panamagate verdict with Go Nawaz, Go slogans
  • Lawmakers tore up the agenda and shouted for the PM to step down 

0

 

ISLAMABAD, April 21: A day after Supreme Court’s verdict in Panama Leaks case, the opposition parties have unanimously demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down from the post till completion of probe by the Joint Investigation Team.
Opposition senators participated in the Senate and National Assembly sessions with black ribbons tied on their arms as a gesture to record protest.
“Two judges disqualified Nawaz Sharif for being dishonest. Rest of the three judges also penned statements against prime minister. Therefore, all lawmakers have agreed upon Nawaz’s resignation”, pronounced Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Azam Khan Swati also uttered similar articulations urging  pageprime minister to leave his post till completion of JIT’s probe.
Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj-ul-Haq termed corruption a cancer for society and said the nation demanded elimination of corruption as it had weakened all state’s institutions.
Later, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah addressed media personnel outside parliament.
“We have always practiced positive politics. PPP provided buttress to Nawaz Sharif when PTI had staged sit-in to save democracy, but for now, Nawaz Sharif must resign for the sake of parliament. Those who have no jurisdiction have been tasked to probe Sharif family”, said the opposition leader.
While terming Qatari letter a wastepaper, Aitzaz apprised that no action was taken against PML-N when it had attacked SC in 1996. In a sarcastic tone, Aitzaz said the verdict would be remembered for years.
Opposition lawmakers in the upper and lower house protested the Panamagate verdict announced by the Supreme Court a day earlier, with chants of ‘Go Nawaz, go’ echoing in parliament.
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi struggled to maintain order in the house as PML-N’s Sheikh Aftab’s speech during question hour was disrupted by MNAs registering their protest before the speaker’s dais and staging a walkout.
Lawmakers tore up the agenda and shouted for the PM to step down during an investigation into his finances.-Agencies

Tags

Related posts

News In Pictures

Opposition parties in Upper & Lower Houses unequivocally demand PM’s resignation
Imran Khan announces to hold rally on April 28 in Islamabad
‘Go Nawaz Go’ to become the biggest slogan of election campaign: Sh Rasheed
PPP wants JIT to comprise SC judges: Khursheed Shah
Dawn Leaks report will be presented on Tuesday: Nisar
Allegations against Head of premier intelligence agency are baseless: ISPR
SA approves resolution demanding PM’s resignation unanimously
Federal Minister for IPC Riaz Pirzada suggests way to oust PM
Gen(R)Raheel leaves for S Arabia to lead Islamic military alliance
Like Musharraf, we will send Nawaz home: Zardari
Prominent personalities who resigned after Panamagate scandal
Pakistan, India expected to become SCO members in June

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions