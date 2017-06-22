Threats to JIT are in fact threats to SC: Ch Shujaat
LAHORE, June 22: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that the government is giving threats to JIT treating it as a investigation institution but that is not investigating institution but the Supreme Court.
He said that threats to the JIT amount to direct threat to the Supreme Court.
He said this while responding to questions from journalists at “Rasm-e-Qul” of Col Amjad Hussain, father of Pakistan Muslim League Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Syed Mowahid Shah and Mujahid Hussain here this Thursday. In reply to a question, he said that in the Panama case two judges have not given dissenting note but verdict against Nawaz Sharif. Ch Shujaat Hussain said that with the headway in the proceedings of the JIT, opposition’s strategy will also come to the fore. Replying to a question about opposition partiesâ€™ alliance, Ch Shujat Hussain said that two or three candidates for prime minister-ship are the obstruction in the way of alliance.-NNI
Threats to JIT are in fact threats to SC: Ch Shujaat
LAHORE, June 22: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that the government is giving threats to JIT treating it as a investigation institution but that is not investigating institution but the Supreme Court.
He said that threats to the JIT amount to direct threat to the Supreme Court.
He said this while responding to questions from journalists at “Rasm-e-Qul” of Col Amjad Hussain, father of Pakistan Muslim League Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Syed Mowahid Shah and Mujahid Hussain here this Thursday. In reply to a question, he said that in the Panama case two judges have not given dissenting note but verdict against Nawaz Sharif. Ch Shujaat Hussain said that with the headway in the proceedings of the JIT, opposition’s strategy will also come to the fore. Replying to a question about opposition partiesâ€™ alliance, Ch Shujat Hussain said that two or three candidates for prime minister-ship are the obstruction in the way of alliance.-NNI