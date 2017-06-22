A cursory glance over the details of private assets of our parliamentarians reveal that most of them are fairly rich by this country’s economic standards.The politics now seems to be a game of the filthy rich.It has become a Forbidden Tree for the middle or the lower middle class.
Let us admit that the Indians are quite lucky in this respect as their prime minister is owner of a modest fortune .About some decades back he had bought a property worth two millions whose value has now risen to about I crore and that is that.He doesn’t have any property inside India or abroad. What a far cry from our rulers ?
One notices a lot of rancour lately in the tone and tenor of our politicians .The language which they have started using against one another is very cheap and filthy,particularly,their remarks against the women political workers sitting in the assemblies.Don’t they realise that by indulging in unparliamentary language they are sending very wrong signals to the young generation of the country?
It is a pity that instead of talking on issues confronting the country and suggesting viable nostrums for their solution they are indulging in character assassination of one another .
Standard of public debate has fallen drastically
A cursory glance over the details of private assets of our parliamentarians reveal that most of them are fairly rich by this country’s economic standards.The politics now seems to be a game of the filthy rich.It has become a Forbidden Tree for the middle or the lower middle class.
Let us admit that the Indians are quite lucky in this respect as their prime minister is owner of a modest fortune .About some decades back he had bought a property worth two millions whose value has now risen to about I crore and that is that.He doesn’t have any property inside India or abroad. What a far cry from our rulers ?
One notices a lot of rancour lately in the tone and tenor of our politicians .The language which they have started using against one another is very cheap and filthy,particularly,their remarks against the women political workers sitting in the assemblies.Don’t they realise that by indulging in unparliamentary language they are sending very wrong signals to the young generation of the country?
It is a pity that instead of talking on issues confronting the country and suggesting viable nostrums for their solution they are indulging in character assassination of one another .