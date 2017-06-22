Court issues notices on former PIO Tehsin’s plea against suspension
ISLAMABAD, June 22: : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sent notices to the secretaries of the interior and information ministries, as well as the prime minister’s principal secretary over former press information officer (PIO) Rao Tehsin Ali’s petition against his suspension.
At the start of the hearing, Ali’s counsel, Waseem Sajjad, informed the court that his client was not present in the ‘high-profile’ meeting, the alleged contents of which were leaked to the newspaper.
Justice Aamer Farooq inquired from the counsel whether providing him with the inquiry commission’s Continued on page 7
Continued from front pagereport is the prerogative of the government, and if so under which law. He then directed Sajjad to submit details of the relevant law by which the government can be directed to provide him the inquiry report.
The hearing was then briefly adjourned. Later, the court issued notices to the secretaries of the interior and information ministries, and the prime minister’s principal secretary to file their replies to the petition. -Agencies
