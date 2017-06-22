Minister of State for information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb and PTI leader Uzma Kardar are exchanging hot words outside of SC.
ISLAMABAD, June 22: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as ‘tamasha’ and ‘danda’ party.
A scuffle broke out when PTI leader Uzma Kardar rushed to the scene and stopped Marriyum Aurangzeb from media talk due to the podium issue.
Marriyum Aurangzeb requested the Supreme Court (SC) to take action into the matter.
Meanwhile, the state minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believes in supremacy of law and constitution. She said the Panama case investigation is a probe into private businesses of the Sharif family and not any public funding.
She said the premier presented himself and his family for accountability respecting the law of the country despite the fact that his name has not been including in Panama Papers.-DNA
Marriyum, Uzma clash for podium outside of SC
