Kulbhushan Yadav appeals to Army Chief for clemency
RAWALPINDI, June 22: Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Yadav, the serving Indian Naval Officer who has been sentenced to death on charges of espionage, sabotage and terrorism has made a mercy petition to the Chief of Army Staff.
In his plea, Commander Yadav has admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of many precious innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions.
Seeking forgiveness for his actions he has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds.
Commander Yadav had earlier appealed to the Military Appellate Court which was rejected. Under the law he is eligible to appeal for clemency to the COAS (which he has done) and if rejected, subsequently to the President of Pakistan.
His second confessional video, in which he can be seen accepting his acts of terrorism and espionage is also released so that the world should know what India has done and continues to do against Pakistan.-DNA
Kulbhushan Yadav appeals to Army Chief for clemency
RAWALPINDI, June 22: Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Yadav, the serving Indian Naval Officer who has been sentenced to death on charges of espionage, sabotage and terrorism has made a mercy petition to the Chief of Army Staff.
In his plea, Commander Yadav has admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of many precious innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions.
Seeking forgiveness for his actions he has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds.
Commander Yadav had earlier appealed to the Military Appellate Court which was rejected. Under the law he is eligible to appeal for clemency to the COAS (which he has done) and if rejected, subsequently to the President of Pakistan.
His second confessional video, in which he can be seen accepting his acts of terrorism and espionage is also released so that the world should know what India has done and continues to do against Pakistan.-DNA