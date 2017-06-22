Plea seeking replacement of Wajid Zia as JIT head submitted in SC
ISLAMABAD, June 22: A plea seeking replacement of Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Additional Director-General Wajid Zia as head of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was submitted in Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday.
According to the petition, the plaintiff said that Wajid Zia didn’t go to Qatar to record prince’s statement in Panama Papers case despite travel allowances. He claimed that JIT chief has no interest in accountability.
It further demanded to appoint that leader who can bring back the looted money.
On the other hand, JIT will submit its third progress report that was being prepared in the light of thorough interrogation from Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and PM’s sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz in SC.
Heading to the last phase, the JIT rejected Captain (r) Safdar’s application of changing the date of his hearing and directed him to appear on June 24 as per initial orders. The team will also hold interrogation from former Interior Minister Rehman Malik on June 23. -DNA
