SC directs institutions to cooperate with Panama JIT
JIT head Wajid Zia has submitted third report
JIT tells SC, FBR not providing Sharifs’ wealth record
Head of JIT, Wajid Zia coming to SC for hearing in Islamabad on Thursday.
ISLAMABAD, June 22: Fourth and final phase of Panama Leaks investigation has been started as Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has submitted its third progress report in Supreme Court (SC) today.
Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Additional Director General Wajid Zia, who is leading JIT, appeared before the three-member bench of SC led by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and presented third progress report.
Sources told that the report was being prepared in the light of thorough interrogation from Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and PM’s sons
Hussain and Hassan Nawaz.
During the hearing, the court said that no record has been provided by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
Justice Ejaz asked the government institutions to cooperate with JIT as there will be no good result of the investigation without the assistance of the departments.
Subsequently, the court has directed JIT to submit final report on July 10.
Heading to the last phase, the JIT rejected Captain (r) Safdar’s application of changing the date of his hearing and directed him to appear on June 24 as per initial orders. The team will also hold interrogation with former Interior Minister Rehman Malik on June 23.
The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), tasked to probe the Sharif family’s assets, has informed the Supreme Court (SC) that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is not providing complete wealth record of the ruling family.
During Thursday’s hearing of the Panamagate case by a three-judge implementation bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, JIT head Wajid Zia said the probe body wrote three letters to the revenue board, asking whether the record was not submitted by the Sharifs or if it was stolen from the FBR office, but no reply was received.
Expressing serious concern and indignation, the top court bench observed that it was a clear case of defiance shown by the institution. “Does this mean the record has been stolen?” asked Justice Ijazul Ahsan, observing that the court may summon FBR head if record was not provided.
Another member of the bench, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, observed that the ‘foot-dragging’ would not go in favour of the ruling family.
“No foot dragging. We are at the last scratch of the investigation. Our patience is running out,” Justice Azmat asked the AGP.
The bench went on to ask the JIT head to submit a complete list of documents which are not being provided by the FBR. However, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali assured the bench that the available record would soon be provided to the JIT.
Meanwhile, in response to an inquiry made by the bench members, Zia said the investigative body did not reveal the name of the person who leaked Hussain Nawaz’s picture during interrogation for security reasons.-Agencies
