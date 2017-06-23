THIS ROLE IS BEYOND THE CAPACITY OF NAWAZ GOVERNMENT
Acting Saudi envoy in Pakistan Marwan bin Radman Mirdad has denied that Pakistan is mediating between Saudi Arabia and Qatar over their extremely strained relations. He has stated that the reconciliation efforts are being made by Kuwait and Sudan.
This statement on the part of the Saudi diplomat puts Mian Nawaz Sharif the beleaguered Prime Minister of Pakistan in an extremely awkward position.
Not many days back MNS had travelled to Jeddah on a daylong trip alongwith General Bajwa, Pakistan’s Army Chief—also Mr Ishaque Dar and Mr Sartaj Aziz. An impression had been created that, Pakistan was playing a reconciliatory role because of its Prime Minister’s very special relationship with the ruling families of both the countries.
It now has been made abundantly clear that Pakistan PM is unacceptable to Saudi Arab because of his ‘excessively special bond’ with Qatar’s royal family.
Connect this ‘development’ with Pakistan Army Chief’s ‘high level’ state visit to Turkey where he has met not only his Turkish counterpart but also the President and the Prime Minister to re-confirm the strong bonds that exist between arguably the Crescent’s most powerful nations.
My gut sense says that sensing the ‘dysfunctional status’ of the government of Mian Nawaz Sharif, our Military leadership has taken the sensitive matters relating to Foreign Policy into its own hands. Turkey, because of its support to Qatar is a key factor in any plausible solution of the diplomatic row between Saudi Arab and Qatar…..
Pakistan has to act with ‘judicious brilliance’ to ensure that its relations with all its brother countries in the region remain stable. This goal is obviously beyond the capacity of Mian Nawaz Sharif.
