Indian connection emerges in PSL spot-fixing investigation
LONDON: An Indian bookie has emerged as the central character in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing investigation that involves batsman Nasir Jamshed and two others who are currently on police bail here.
Sources linked to the police informed Geo News that Jamshed was being controlled by a third man, also on police bail, with ties to Indian bookies and the group plotted to corrupt PSL 2017 matches in Dubai.
Jamshed was the first to be arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in relation to allegations that he helped corrupt Pakistani players with the lure of spot-fixing. The second person arrested has been identified as Yousuf Anwar from Sheffield, a B-category cricketer who has played in various clubs around greater Manchester. Both were arrested on February 13 this year “in connection with bribery offences as part of an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing”.
Sources have told Geo News that the third person, a British national, was arrested from a house in Sheffield on February 23. His name has not yet surfaced but it is understood that this man was the one who was directly in contact with Indian bookies and also in touch with Jamshed, using him to get in touch with players taking part in PSL 2017.
The third suspect was arrested after the police seized mobile phones and laptops of Jamshed and Anwar and found traces of communication between them. Sources told Geo News that the third suspect features as the central character in this investigation.
The NCA refused to comment on the identities of the three suspects and their roles, but said “As part of the on-going investigation we are working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption units. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched its own investigation which has resulted in the suspension of three players.”
Through its own investigations, the PCB insists that Jamshed is a central figure in the investigation but it is not clear whether Pakistan has been updated about the Indian connection in this case.
PCB suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif under its anti-corruption code as part of the investigation.
Sharjeel is alleged to have deliberately played two dot balls in return for money in the opening match of the tournament before he was out for one off four balls. – MD
